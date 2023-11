MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The first round of the Midland College Women’s International Tournament faired well for the Odessa College Wranglers.

OC coming in unranked, faced off against the No. 9 Trinity Valley Community College Cardinals and in the upset of the season so far, the Wranglers had complete control over the Cardinals and walked away with a 88-79 win to start the tournament off strong.

Watch the video above for the full highlights.