ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Odessa College men’s and women’s basketball teams swept a doubleheader over Frank Phillips Thursday night. The No. 13 Wrangler men pulled away in the second half to win 75-58, while the No. 15 Lady Wranglers defeated the Lady Plainsmen 82-63.

The Lady Wranglers extended their win streak to 15 games with the victory over Frank Phillips. Both Odessa College squads are not 2-0 in conference play.

Watch the video above for highlights.