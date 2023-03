ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa College baseball was defeated twice Friday by Colby Community College, snapping the Wranglers’ win streak, which was at seven coming into the weekend. Colby won game one of the Friday double-header 7-4 and game two 11-8.

Odessa College will host Colby for another double-header Saturday starting at noon.

Watch the video above for highlights.