ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa boy’s basketball hosted Midland Legacy for senior night. The team also honored Odessa assistant football coach Matt Vinson who is in the hospital with an unknown brain ailment.

With the game tied at 47 with 30 seconds remaining, Odessa pulled off a 50-49 win over Midland Legacy, eliminating the Rebels from playoff contention.

Odessa is tied with San Angelo Central for second place in district 2-6A. All teams in the district have two games remaining. The Bronchos regular season finale is against San Angelo Central on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

