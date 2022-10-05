MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – No. 9 Odessa College defeated Midland College in a thrilling five-set match on Breast Cancer Awareness night.

It started with a scrappy and competitive first set, Wranglers and Chaparrals going point for point. Midland pulled away at the end to take the set one 25-19.

In the second and third set, Odessa showed why it is the ninth-ranked team in the county. Outside hitter Kayla Williams put on a clinic in the front row, helping lead the Wranglers to 25-16 and 25-10 victories.

The Wranglers had all the momentum going into the fourth set, but Midland dissipated it, jumping out to a big lead early. A late effort was not enough for the hole Odessa found itself in, and the Chaparrals won the fourth set by a large margin of 25-10, forcing a fifth and deciding set to 15.

In the fifth, Odessa came out swinging again and built an early lead, but Midland came storming back, taking an 11-8 lead on a kill from Petra Fernandez. But the Wranglers fought back from the deficit to take a 14-12 lead.

After an intense back-and-forth resulting in seven match points, the Wranglers came out on top in extra points 21-19 to win the match and take the outright lead in the WJCAC. Odessa moves to 6-1 in the conference, and Midland right behind at 5-2.

Watch the video above for the highlights.