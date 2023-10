ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – NJCAA No. 4 ranked Odessa College volleyball defeated rival Midland College in a three-set sweep (25-8, 25-12, 25-16). The Wranglers improved to 21-2 overall and 6-1 in conference with the win. The Chaparalls fell to 7-12 overall and 3-4 in conference.

Watch the video above for highlights.