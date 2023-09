ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Nationally ranked No. 4 Odessa College volleyball defeated Western Texas College in the Wranglers’ Western Junior College Athletic Conference opener. Odessa swept the Westerners in straight sets, 25-14, 25-12 and 25-16.

The Wranglers host No. 12 New Mexico Military Institute Saturday at 2 p.m.

Watch the video above for highlights.