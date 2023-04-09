MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – No. 4 Odessa College softball completed a series sweep over rival Midland College Saturday. The Wranglers won all four games by seven runs or more, winning the two Friday games on mercy rules.

The Chaparrals avoided getting beat in mercy rule fashion Saturday, but still were not able to keep the Odessa bats at bay. In game three of the series, the Wranglers put up 14 hits including three home runs to win 11-3. Odessa shut out the Chaparrals in game four 7-0.

Midland entered the series scoring 11 runs per game, but was held to just five runs on the entire weekend by the Odessa pitching staff and defense.

Watch the video above for highlights.