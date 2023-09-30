ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The No. 4 Odessa College Wranglers were no match for the Clarendon Bulldogs, sweeping the bulldogs for their fourth game in a row.
Watch the video above for the full highlights.
by: Rachel Hallam
