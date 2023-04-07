ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – No. 4 Odessa College softball swept the Friday double-header of a four-game weekend series over rival Midland College. The Chaparrals entered the game averaging 11 runs per game, but were silenced in game one by the Wrangler’s defense and pitching staff.

Odessa College ace Reyna Cruickshanks had a dominant day in the circle, throwing a one-hitter in just 50 pitches, and shutting out the Chaparrals.

The Wrangler offense put up big numbers scoring 10 runs on 10 hits. Seven different Wranglers got a hit. Ari Ybarra led the way for Odessa going two for two with two runs and three RBI. Michaella Baker went three for three at the plate with a run scored.

Odessa won game one 10-0.

Midland avoided the game-two shutout, opening the game with two runs in the first inning off an RBI base hit by Zoey De Baca. De Baca went two for three in game two and also scored.

Odessa matched Midland’s two runs in the bottom of the frame, then went on to score six in the third inning. The Wranglers put up 14 hits off eight different bats. Five Wranglers had a multi-hit game with Kawehi Ili going three for three, scoring three runs and one RBI.

Emily Brouse got the start in the circle. Brouse allowed two runs and two hits in four innings, but struck out seven Chaparrals.

The Wranglers won game two 10-2, sweeping Midland in day one of the series. The series continues tomorrow as a double-header at Midland College with games at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.