ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – No. 4 Odessa College softball stretched its win streak to 16 on Friday, sweeping Howard College in a doubleheader that was featured on ESPN+ as the NJCAA Game of the Week.

The Wranglers put up eight runs in the first inning of game one and went on to win 13-1 by mercy rule before shutting the Hawks out in game two 13-0, also by mercy rule.

Watch the video above for highlights.