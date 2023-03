ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – No. 4 Odessa College softball bats heated up to shut out Ranger college in both games of the doubleheader Thursday. The Wranglers put up 36 hits on the day, winning game one 22-0 and game two 14-0.

It was an all-around team effort for the Wranglers. 15 players had a hit, 10 had multi-hit days and five different Wranglers homered.

Odessa’s pitching staff combined for 18 strikeouts on the afternoon to shut out the Rangers.

