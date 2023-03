ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – No. 3 Odessa College men’s basketball held off Howard College to win their regular season finale 90-85. The Wranglers had already clinched the conference championship and will be a one-seed in the Region V tournament next week in Wolfforth.

The Wranglers play their first region tournament game Wednesday, March 8 at 7 p.m. at Frenship High School.