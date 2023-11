ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – In round one of the 2023 Wrangler Club Shootout, the No. 10 Midland College Chaparrals were neck and neck with the Blinn College Buccaneers.

The Chaps would extend their record to 6-1 with a 71-68 win over the Buccaneers. Trey Clarke lead the Chaps with 27 points and seven rebounds on the night.

The Chaps will play tomorrow night against No. 21 College of Southern Idaho at 5:00 p.m.

Watch the video above for the full highlights.