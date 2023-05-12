LUBBOCK, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – No. 1 Odessa College softball toppled Frank Phillips College 11-0 in five innings in the Wranglers’ postseason opener of the Region V West tournament in Lubbock. The Wranglers were backed by Clarisa Zapata who went two-for-two with a solo home run and a two-run home run.

Odessa returns to the field at Lubbock Christian to face off against rival Midland College for the fifth time this season. The Wranglers swept the Chaparrals in the four-game set during the regular season. The winner advances to the Region V West semifinal.

First pitch is scheduled for Saturday at 2 p.m. The winner of the region tournament advances to the NJCAA National Tournament.