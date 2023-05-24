OXFORD, Alabama (KMID/KPEJ) – No. 1 Odessa College softball came back to beat No. 8 Butler Community College 5-1 in the second round of the NJCAA Tournament. The Wranglers fell behind 1-0 in the top of the fourth before powering past the Grizzlies in the bottom of the inning.

Odessa found themselves with the bases loaded and no outs in the bottom of the fourth after three scoreless innings. Designated player Michaella Baker smashed her 14th home run of the season for a go-ahead grand slam. Baker also homered in the Wranglers tournament opener Tuesday.

Ariel Gomez slapped an RBI base hit in the same inning to give Odessa a 5-1 lead. The Wranglers held the Grizzlies at that score the rest of the way behind strong performances in the circle by Rayna Cruickshanks and Emily Brouse.

Cruickshanks got the start for the second day in a row and dominated Butler through her outing, striking out 10 batters and allowing just one run and two hits in five innings. Brouse earned the save, pitching two scoreless innings.

The top-seeded Wranglers advance to the NJCAA Tournament quarterfinals to face No. 5 Northwest Florida State Wednesday at 10 a.m.