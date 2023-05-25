OXFORD, Alabama (KMID/KPEJ) – No. 1 Odessa College softball outlasted No. 5 Northwest Florida State in a 6-4 thriller. The Wranglers overcame an early 3-0 deficit to advance to the NJCAA semifinal.

In the hole 3-0, a rare position for Odessa, Ariel Gomez ripped a triple in the first inning and eventually scored on an RBI sac fly to chip away at the lead. Clarisa Zapata blasted a two-run homer for her 20th home run of the year in the third inning to even the Wranglers with the Raiders 3-3.

In the fourth, Camryn Milley smashed a solo home run out of the park, over the outfield bleachers to give Odessa its first lead of the day. Northwest Florida tied the game 4-4 shortly after.

Mia Perez came in to pinch hit in the sixth inning with two runners in scoring position, scoring both on an RBI double to give the Wranglers a 6-4 lead. Emily Brouse closed out the final two innings in the circle to seal the win.

“I’ve talked a lot about teams taking punches this year and the first inning was a perfect example of getting punched in the mouth. Our response to that is exactly who we are, a team who isn’t afraid to get back in the fight,” head coach Jeff Jackson said.

Odessa advanced to the NJCAA semifinal to face Florida SouthWestern, the same team that eliminated the Wranglers in the 2022 semifinal.

“We aren’t stressing about who we play because every team here is tough. We know what we’re capable of and we prove it over and over again. Our mentality is that they have to stop us from winning, not the other way around,” Jackson said. “Our offense is more powerful than last year.”

Neither team has lost in the double-elimination tournament format, so the game is not a “win or go home”. Both teams will have another opportunity to play for a spot in the national championship regardless of the semifinal outcome.

First pitch is scheduled for 12 p.m. Friday.