OXFORD, Alabama (KMID/KPEJ) – No. 1 Odessa College softball held off No. 16 Gordon State in the Wranglers NJCAA World Series opener, defeating the Highlanders 3-1. The top-seeded Wranglers were backed by ace Rayna Cruiskshanks in the circle, who threw the complete game win.

Cruickshanks posted 13 strikeouts, only allowing four hits and one run. Odessa scored in the third inning off a throwing error by the Gordon State catcher, as well as an RBI single by Kawehi Ili. Michaella Baker hit her 13th home run of the season in the fourth inning to extend the Wranglers’ lead to 3-0.

Gordon State scored one run in the fifth inning, but Odessa held on to take the first-round victory. It was the Wranglers’ lowest score differential in a win since their March 15 3-1 win over McMurry University.

The Wranglers face eight-seed Butler Community College Wednesday in the second round of the tournament at 2 p.m.