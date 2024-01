WOLFFORTH, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Christian boy’s basketball lost a hard-fought matchup against Frenship Tuesday night. The Mustangs were down 61-59 with four seconds left in overtime when they made a long three-point shot at the buzzer. After initially being called good, the officials determined the shot did not beat the buzzer.

