SEMINOLE, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – No. 7 Monahans Loboes advanced to the Regional Semifinal round of playoffs after a dominant performance over the Sweetwater Mustangs in Seminole.

The Mustangs struck first, but the Loboes never backed down, winning with complete control, 56-13.

The Loboes will face No. 9 Canyon West Plains next week.

Watch the video above for highlights.