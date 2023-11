CLINT, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Monahans finished the season 10-0 for the first time since 2010 after beating Clint 40-0. The Loboes have had seven undefeated regular seasons in program history.

Monahans, the District 1-4A Division 2 champions, faces Borger in the bi-district round of the playoffs Thursday, Nov. 9 at Frenship High School.

Watch the video above for highlights.