MONAHANS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The No. 7 ranked Monahans Loboes have had the dream season thus far, winning every matchup presented in front of them. With special guest from the Monahans 1948 State Football Champions, Doyle Farmer, the Loboes continued their dominance in a 69-13 win over Clint Mountain View.

Watch the video above for highlights.