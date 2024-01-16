ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The bragging rights will stay in Odessa after Permian boy’s basketball defeated Midland Legacy 78-63 on Tuesday. The rivals rematch on Feb. 2.
Watch the video above for highlights.
by: Kayler Smith
Posted:
Updated:
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The bragging rights will stay in Odessa after Permian boy’s basketball defeated Midland Legacy 78-63 on Tuesday. The rivals rematch on Feb. 2.
Watch the video above for highlights.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now