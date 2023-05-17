ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa High held its annual Red vs. White spring football game as the finale of spring camp. The Bronchos were searching for a new starting quarterback after losing Jaylien Jones to graduation and they may have found it in Mikey Cota.

Cota took the majority of the snaps for the Red Squad’s seeming starting offense. Cota tossed one touchdown and rushed for two scores in the spring game including a 29-yard touchdown pass to Texas Tech commit Ivan Carreon.

Red defeated White 30-12.

Watch the video above for highlights.