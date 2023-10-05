SAN ANGELO, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland High returned to the Tall City 1-0 in district and 6-0 for the first time since 2010 after beating San Angelo Central 45-27.
Watch the video above for highlights.
by: Kayler Smith
Posted:
Updated:
