MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland High defended its unbeaten record on homecoming weekend, stifling the Lubbock Monterey offense to win 36-8. The Bulldogs are 4-0 for the first time since 2010.
Watch the video above for highlights.
Kayler Smith
Posted:
Updated:
