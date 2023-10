MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Legacy upset Midland High’s undefeated bid, beating the Bulldogs 49-31. The Rebels now have the opportunity to win at least a share of the District 2-6A title next week. Midland Legacy has been the district champion for the past five seasons.

District 2-6A Standings:

T1. Midland Legacy (7-2, 3-1)

T1. Midland (8-1, 3-1)

T3. Odessa (5-4, 2-2)

T3. Permian (5-4, 2-2)

T3. Frenship (7-2, 2-2)

6. San Angelo Central (1-8, 0-4)

Watch the video above for highlights.