LUBBOCK, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Midland Bulldogs overcame an early deficit to defeat Lubbock Coronado 48-13. The Bulldogs are now 2-0 behind sophomore quarterback Tristan Love.
Watch the video above for highlights.
by: Kayler Smith
Posted:
Updated:
LUBBOCK, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Midland Bulldogs overcame an early deficit to defeat Lubbock Coronado 48-13. The Bulldogs are now 2-0 behind sophomore quarterback Tristan Love.
Watch the video above for highlights.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now