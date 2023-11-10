MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland stymied El Paso Americas to win 31-21. The Bulldogs will face Bryon Nelson next week for the Area Championship.
Watch the video above for highlights.
by: Kayler Smith
Posted:
Updated:
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland stymied El Paso Americas to win 31-21. The Bulldogs will face Bryon Nelson next week for the Area Championship.
Watch the video above for highlights.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now