MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland’s season came to an end in the 6A Division 2 Area Round after a 35-7 loss to Byron Nelson. The Bulldogs scored on their opening drive before the Bobcats scored 35 unanswered points.

Midland finished the season 9-3 after an 8-0 start.

Watch the video above for highlights.