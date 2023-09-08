AMARILLO, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Midland Bulldogs pulled off a big win against Amarillo, 32-27, to remain unbeaten. This is the first time Midland has started the season 3-0 since 2014.
Watch the video above for highlights.
by: Kayler Smith
Posted:
Updated:
