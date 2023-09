ACKERLY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland TLCA opened their road game against Sands with an early 7-0 lead, but the Mustangs responded to score 57 unanswered and defeat TLCA, 57-7.

The Sands Mustangs improve to 2-1, while Midland TLCA falls to 0-2.

Watch the video above for highlights.