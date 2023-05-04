EL PASO, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland High baseball defeated El Paso Eastlake in the bi-district series opener 9-4. The best-of-three series continues Saturday at Zachery Field.
Watch the video above for highlights.
by: Kayler Smith
Posted:
Updated:
EL PASO, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland High baseball defeated El Paso Eastlake in the bi-district series opener 9-4. The best-of-three series continues Saturday at Zachery Field.
Watch the video above for highlights.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now