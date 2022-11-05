MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Legacy defeated Odessa High 65-34 after trouble in the first quarter to win the Rebels fifth consecutive district championship.

The Rebels found themselves a 21-7 hole early in the game after two quick interceptions by the Bronchos and a fast start on offense.

Midland Legacy responded led by Marcos Davila at quarterback and Ezequiel Luna at runningback to take the lead 28-21 at halftime.

Head coach Clint Hartman has led the Rebels to five district championships in his seven years with the program.

