ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Legacy defeated Odessa 32-21 to clinch a sixth-consecutive District 2-6A championship. This is only the third time in the district’s history that a single program has won six straight titles.

Tommy Johnson led the Rebels’ offense with 232 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown. Madden Milloy supplemented the rushing attack with an additional 128 yards and a touchdown.

Purdue commit quarterback Marcos Davila threw for 151 yards and two touchdowns.

Midland Legacy will host El Paso Montwood in the first round of the 6A Division 1 playoffs Thursday, Nov. 9.

Watch the video above for highlights.