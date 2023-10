MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Legacy had the last word over Frenship, beating their fellow reigning co-district champion 63-56 in a shootout.

Brex Stevens, who was named homecoming king at the game, had 122 yards on six catches and found the endzone three times. Runningback Damien Johnson had 21 carries for 248 yards and three touchdowns.

Watch the video above for highlights.