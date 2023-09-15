CIBOLO, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – No. 20 Midland Legacy suffered its first loss of the season to No. 13 Cibolo Steele. The Knights doubled up on the Rebels, winning 62-31. Midland Legacy is now 3-1.
Watch the video above for highlights.
by: Kayler Smith
Posted:
Updated:
CIBOLO, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – No. 20 Midland Legacy suffered its first loss of the season to No. 13 Cibolo Steele. The Knights doubled up on the Rebels, winning 62-31. Midland Legacy is now 3-1.
Watch the video above for highlights.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now