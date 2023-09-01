MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Legacy’s rushing offense shined against Amarillo Tascosa as Legacy pulled off a 63-34 win. The Rebels’ are now 2-0.
Watch the video above for highlights.
by: Kayler Smith
