ABILENE, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Legacy defeated Abilene 48-17 on the road to improve to 3-0. Quarterback Marcos Davila became the all-time passing leader for Midland Legacy with a 347-yard performance against Abilene.

Davila now has 6,650 career passing yards as a Rebel, surpassing Mikey Serrano’s record of 6,461.

