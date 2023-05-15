LUBBOCK, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland College faced elimination Monday morning against Frank Phillips in the Region V West semifinal, but the Chaparrals took care of business under pressure. Midland College defeated the Plainsmen 9-1 in a five-inning mercy rule and advanced to the region championship against No. 1 Odessa College Monday at 1 p.m.

The Chaparrals and Wranglers have faced off five times this season with Odessa College winning all five. The winner of the Region V West Championship advances to the NJCAA National Tournament.

Watch the video above for highlights.