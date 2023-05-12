LUBBOCK, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland College softball defeated Western Texas 14-1 in a five-inning mercy rule to open the Chaparrals postseason run in the Region V West tournament. Lauren De La Cruz, Zoey De Baca and Samantha Rodriguez hit home runs in the Chaparrals’ runaway win.

Midland College faces off against rival No. 1 Odessa for the fifth time this season in the Region V West semifinal Saturday at 2 p.m. at Lubbock Christian University. Odessa has won all four previous matchups.

Watch the video above for highlights.