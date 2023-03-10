WOLFFORTH, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Rivals Midland and Odessa college faced off for the third time this season in the Region V semifinal game. The Chaparrals topped the Wranglers 67-66 to advance to the Region V championship, keeping Midland’s national tournament hopes alive.

The winner of the Region V tournament receives an automatic bid to the national tournament in Hutchinson, Kansas. Midland College faces Ranger College Saturday at 2 p.m. at Frenship High School for the Region V title.

Watch the video above for highlights.