MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland College baseball toppled Amarillo College Friday, sweeping the home doubleheader. The Chaparrals put up 15 runs in game one to win 15-4, and won game two 15-9.
Watch the video above for highlights.
by: Kayler Smith
Posted:
Updated:
