MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Christian lost a battle with No. 3 Austin Regents 42-23 to open the Mustangs’ season.
Watch the video above for highlights.
by: Kayler Smith
Posted:
Updated:
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Christian lost a battle with No. 3 Austin Regents 42-23 to open the Mustangs’ season.
Watch the video above for highlights.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now