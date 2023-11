MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Midland Christian Lady Mustangs hosted the Big Spring Steers in their fourth game of the season. In crushing fashion, the Lady Mustangs took the 62-38 win to remain undefeated in the 2023 season.

McKenzie Ramirez had a stellar night with 25 points for the Lady Mustangs.

Watch the video above for the highlights.