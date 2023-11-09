KERMIT, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – McCamey Badgers were knocked out of playoffs after nearly a 40-point defeat to the Roscoe Plowboys. Roscoe beat McCamey 60-26. The Badgers finished the season 5-6.
Watch the video above for highlights.
by: Rachel Hallam
