MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Legacy defeated San Angelo Central 56-29, winning their second straight game against a district opponent. The Rebels are now 2-1 in District 2-6A, bringing the district to a four-way tie for first place between Legacy, Permian, Central and Frenship.

Reigning ABC Big 2 Athlete of the Week Ezequiel Luna helped lift his team to a victory with 36 carries for 216 yards and four trips to the endzone. Luna was also wearing the honorary No. 37 jersey in honor of Jacob Power, a Legacy player who passed away in 2010.

Luna is now within 16 yards of a 1,000-yard season.

Aiden Serrano had two touchdowns, one in the air and one on the ground.

The Rebels have a winning record for the first time since their week three victory over Abilene. Legacy is 4-3 overall. Next week, they are the designated away team for the Midland vs. Legacy rivalry at Astound Broadband Stadium.

Watch the video above for highlights.