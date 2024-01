ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – UTPB graduate guard Kamryn Lemon eclipsed 1,000 career points in the Lady Falcons’ 59-57 win over Eastern New Mexico Thursday. Lemon scored a team-high 15 points in the game to reach the mark.

UTPB is Lemon’s fifth college basketball team, including a stop at Odessa College and the University of Oklahoma.

Watch the video above for highlights.