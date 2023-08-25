AMARILLO, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Midland Legacy Rebels shined in their season opener on the road at Amarillo. Senior quarterback and Purdue commit Marcos Davila led the Rebels to a 35-7 win.
Watch the video above for highlights.
by: Kayler Smith
