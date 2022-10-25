MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Legacy volleyball defeated Frenship (26-24, 29-27, 16-25, 25-21) to seal their season as champions of District 2-6A. The Rebels finished the regular season with a 29-9 overall record and 9-1 in district.

Seniors Kendall Harrington and Rayah Coy and sophomore Camila Salazar lead the team with 10 kills a piece. Harrington achieved a triple-double in the district-clinching game with 17 assists and 19 digs.

The playoffs begin Monday Oct. 31 in the bi-district championships.